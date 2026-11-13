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Teen Holiday Helper Workforce Training Planned
By Terry Rogers,10 days ago
“Every young person deserves the opportunity to enter the workforce feeling informed, confident, and prepared. As employers bring on additional staff for the holiday season, it is important that teens understand their workplace rights and the responsibilities that come with having a job,” said Secretary of Labor LaKresha Moultrie. “Through Holiday Helper, we are making this information more accessible to young workers, their families, and the employers who support them. Our goal is to ensure that Delaware’s next generation of workers can gain valuable experience in a safe, fair, and supportive work environment.”