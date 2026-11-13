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Clemson University’s spirit of service
By Sarah Talbert,9 days ago
On the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month, the First World War came to an end. A year later, the anniversary of this armistice was officially designated as Veterans Day to commemorate those who served, past and present. This year, Clemson University honors veterans through deep-rooted military traditions, including the annual Bowman Field flag planting, the Scroll of Honor Memorial and an honorary reflection through Cemetery Hill.