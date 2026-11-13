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Can The Patriots Only Beat Bad Teams?
By Steve Atkinson,7 days ago
Are the Patriots schedule merchants? Can they just play lights-out against bad teams and bad defenses? However, against good teams, do they struggle, and does Drake Maye turn into a puddle? That might be a possibility as we head into the middle of the season. The Patriots head to Germany to play the 29th-ranked defense, the Detroit Lions, Sunday morning. With AJ Brown at practice Wednesday, that might be a good sign he could play Sunday. Here is Mike Vrabel.