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Planned demolitions in Thurmond and Prince accompanied by major stabilization and renovation projects for Commercial Row, others
By Mike Teaney,10 days ago
GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Contractors hired to demolish historic structures in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, many of them in the town of Thurmond, have been given a notice to proceed beginning Nov. 15. The National Park Service expects demolition to begin toward the end...
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