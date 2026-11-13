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The Los Angeles Rams Look to Make it Four Straight Wins as They Head to Arizona
By George Lopez,7 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams look to continue their momentum. They travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in a pivotal NFC West matchup. Coming off their 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders, their third win in a row, the Rams saw their record climb over .500 for the first time. It has been a tougher-than-expected start to the season. The Rams find themselves limping into this game as injuries have begun to mount.