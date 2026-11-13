undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Buffalo Bills Preview: NY Jets and MetLife
By Randall Slifer,7 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have the best record in the NFL at 7-1 after defeating the stingy Minnesota Vikings defense. Yes, Carson Wentz was at quarterback, but Buffalo has a bottom-third defense, right? They only allowed 6 points and 178 total yards at their electric stadium. The most notable stat about the Buffalo Bills’ record is that they are 4-0 on the road. They have defeated the Texans, Raiders, Rams, and Vikings all on the road.