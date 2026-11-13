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41 years of making a difference: Roxanne Johnson’s Tulane story
By Barri Bronston bbronst@tulane.edu,7 days ago
For more than four decades, Roxanne Johnson, director of the Human Research Protection Office, has helped advance Tulane’s research mission while safeguarding the rights and welfare of research participants. She reflects on the meaningful work, exceptional colleagues and opportunities that have kept her at Tulane for more than 40 years.