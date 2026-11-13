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On Taylor Swift Playing the 2026 CMA Awards
By Trigger,9 days ago
Of course Taylor Swift will be performing at the 2026 CMA Awards on November 18th. It’s been one of the worst kept secrets in music over the last few months. As soon as the nominations were announced on September 10th and Taylor’s “country” track “I Knew It, I Knew You” was nominated, you pretty much knew she was going to be there. She said herself, “Looks like I haven’t yee’d my last haw. Thank you CMA! See you there Nov 18.”