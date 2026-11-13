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2022: Operations Begin for the Botanical-Themed Napier Mass Rapid Transit Station in Singapore’s Central Region
9 days ago
In the Central Region of Singapore, Napier Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station was opened as part of an extension of the medium-capacity Thomson-East Coast Line. This underground station is located at the junction of Napier, Holland, and Cluny Roads in the planning area of Tanglin. Napier MRT station is accessible to Singapore Botanic Gardens; Gleneagles Hospital; various embassies; and the headquarters for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.