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Man near his boat bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys, sheriff’s office says
9 days ago
A Florida Keys man was hospitalized after a shark bit him on his foot Thursday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The 44-year-old man, who authorities did not name, was in the water near his anchored boat off the Key Haven Boat ramp, just east of Stock Island in the Lower Keys, around 7:25 p.m. when the shark bit him, the sheriff’s office said.
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