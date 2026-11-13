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Nervous about baking pie this Thanksgiving? Here are tips from Boston’s preeminent pie makers
By Kevin Vu,9 days ago
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's Saturday morning newsletter, The Weekender. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away so perhaps you've begun to plan what’s going to be on your table. You can’t go wrong with the classics: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc.
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