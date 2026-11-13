undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
36 Years Later, A ‘Major Step’ Completed in Plymouth’s Station 73 Project
9 days ago
When a teenage Amy Klobuchar rode her bicycle on the shoulder along Highway 55 in the 1970s, the population of Plymouth was about 20,000 people. Klobuchar lived three blocks away from Highway 55, which now serves as a major east-west connection between the western suburbs and Minneapolis. Today, about 30,000 vehicles use Highway 55 daily in a city that has grown to roughly 80,000 people.