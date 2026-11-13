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Metro Minority Caucus, NAACP Demand Answers Over Confederate Flag at Nashville Speedway
By Tribune StaffNo Comments,9 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metro Council Minority Caucus and Nashville NAACP are demanding answers and accountability after a race car displaying a Confederate flag was allowed to compete at the city-owned Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Nov. 6. The organizations are calling on the Metropolitan Board of Fair Commissioners to...