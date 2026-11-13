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Staff member at Austin children’s mental health treatment center sexually abused kids, state says
By Ellie Roth,9 days ago
Investigators with the Minnesota Department of Human Services said an employee at a children’s mental health treatment center in Austin sexually abused three teens. The alleged sexual abuse occurred between October 2025 and February 2026 at Nexus Gerard Family Healing, which serves children ages 9-18 on a 12-acre property in southern Minnesota. The children were 14, 15 and 16 when they were admitted to the facility.