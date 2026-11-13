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Gadsden Rotary Club donates $16,000 to E2 Program
By Submitted,10 days ago
The Gadsden Rotary Club donated $16,000 to the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama’s E2 Program following its annual Little Black Dress Fundraiser held Sept. 17. The donation was presented during the club’s Oct. 1 meeting. The E2 Program, funded by the Stringfellow Health Fund, takes a two-generation approach to breaking the cycle of poverty by helping local parents pursue education and career training through Gadsden State Community College while providing direct job placement support.