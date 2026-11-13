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Bambu Lab R1 Laser Cutter Review
By Marcus Kenneth,9 days ago
Every few years, a company walks into a category that’s been dominated by enthusiasts and tinkerers and says, “What if this was just… less of a hassle?” Bambu Lab did it with 3D printers, and now it’s doing it with laser engravers. The R1 is Bambu’s first desktop laser engraver, and having spent a good chunk of time with it, plus the rotary attachment, the riser, and the conveyor, I can tell you that while the setup wasn’t hassle-free, it mostly pulls it off.