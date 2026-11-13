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DeliverFund Registers to Lobby on Phone Identity Verification
By Legis1 Editorial,9 days ago
DeliverFund, an anti-trafficking organization, lobbies in-house under a new client registration signed Nov. 9. The filing lists two issue areas, Law Enforcement/Crime/Criminal Justice and Telecommunications. . Its specific issues center on a proposed Burner Phone Loophole Act of 2027, which the filing says is not yet introduced. The filing describes...