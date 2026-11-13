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Aircraft on Ground Solutions Hires Ballard Partners on Defense
By Legis1 Editorial,9 days ago
Aircraft on Ground Solutions LLC hired Ballard Partners LLC to lobby on defense, according to a new client registration signed Nov. 9 with a registration date of Oct. 1. The filing lists one issue area, Defense (DEF), and describes the work as "advocacy regarding helicopter security equipment." The client has no earlier lobbying filings in the prior three years.