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Store of the Future Will Blend AI, Technology, Human Connection
By Diana Leza Sheehan,8 days ago
Ask someone to picture the grocery store of the future and the images come easily. Smart carts, robots moving through the aisles, digital shelves, cashier-less checkout and artificial intelligence assistants ready to answer every question. Some of that future is coming. But after interviewing consumers, observing retailers and listening to...