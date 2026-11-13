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The Most Legendary Desserts You Can Order Across The South—From Cakes To Cobblers
9 days ago
In the South, we don't play around when it comes to dessert. Our layer cakes are the tallest, our pies are the flakiest, and our portions are the largest. That's why so many iconic sweets were either born here, or made famous in our region, like this list of famous desserts from Southern restaurants. All of these places are notable—many have won national and local awards—but their desserts are what draw people from around the country, and even the world. Customers know they'll be ordering these dishes, whether it's Key lime pie in Key West or the best peach cobbler in Atlanta, before they even walk through the door. And believe us, these legends truly live up to the hype.
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