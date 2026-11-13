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Is Warner Bros. Erasing Malfoid? Popular Creators Hit With Copyright Strikes
By Marvin Montanaro,9 days ago
One of the biggest grassroots Harry Potter fan phenomena in recent memory is suddenly facing a wave of YouTube removals, and fans are pointing fingers at Warner Bros. Just as HBO prepares to introduce audiences to its new Harry Potter television series, popular creators behind the viral Malfoid trend are seeing their videos disappear and, in some cases, their entire channels terminated.