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Letter: BOS Should Protect the Town’s Legal Rights, Seek Second Legal Opinion on School Sisters Property Restrictions
By Reader Contributed to GMW,8 days ago
I have written to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen about whether the Town has an enforceable legal interest in the Declaration of Land Use Restrictions recorded against the School Sisters of Notre Dame property in 2013. Assistant town counsel has advised that it does not. I disagree. My letter to...