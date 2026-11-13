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Concacaf Nations League USMNT vs. Haiti - first leg preview
By Parker Cleveland,9 days ago
The USMNT is set to take on Haiti in a match dripping with narrative. Mostly that’s around the departure of Mauricio Pochettino who has decided to take his talents to Manchester. This means the USMNT will be without their manager as of Tuesday immediately following the second match against Haiti in the Nations League. That Poch would leave while his project of “seeing the potential of our fans and all the people in this amazing country that is the USA, what they showed us during the World Cup. I think it’s an amazing opportunity to be bold, but to be part of creating, evolving and developing an amazing new…” BLAH, BLAH, BLAH, BLAH, BLAH. Behind those pretty words was the truth that Poch was a hired gun and found something he would rather do and get paid more for.