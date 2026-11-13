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Report: Leftist Mayor Zohran Mamdani to Replace ‘Critical’ Counterterrorism Group with Civilian Unit
By Amy Furr,10 days ago
New York City’s democratic socialist mayor is reportedly going to reveal his plan to disband a counterterrorism group within the New York City Police Department (NYPD). Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is expected to share the plan to dissolve the Strategic Response Group (SRG) in the next few days, Politico reported Thursday, citing three individuals with knowledge of the issue.
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