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Chicago Developers Have a New $10 Billion Plan to Keep the Bears in the City
By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.,9 days ago
The latest Bears stadium news seems a bit different from previous ones… so let us know what you think about the latest proposal. I get it. Many of you are sick and tired of this ongoing discourse about the Chicago Bears’ new stadium. It’s been years since the project got underway, nearly two years since we were promised shovels would be in the ground soon, and along the way there were several other cities, towns, and municipalities in the Chicago-land area that threw their hat in the ring to house the Bears’ brand-new, state-of-the-art, domed stadium.