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Starship returns to Starbase and a successful tower catch
By Spaceflight Now,9 days ago
Starship descends into the waiting arms of the launch pad tower at Starbase. Image: Adam Bernstein/Spaceflight Now. SpaceX flew it’s most ambitious Starship flight to date, hoping to demonstrate its revolutionary rocket is fully reusable by recovering both its first and second stages, but although the Ship upper stage reached orbit, deployed 26 Starlink satellites and successfully returned to Starbase, the booster diverted to a fiery splashdown off shore in the Gulf.