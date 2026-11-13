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Raiders' Decision to Trade Kirk Cousins, Start Fernando Mendoza Detailed in New NFL Rumors
By Doric Sam,9 days ago
"As recently as last weekend, there were people in that organization who wanted to stick to the plan -- to keep Cousins past the trade deadline and hold off on playing Mendoza a few more weeks, maybe even until after their Week 13 bye," Graziano stated. "The Vikings called the Raiders about Cousins prior to last weekend, but it wasn't until after Sunday that they felt there was a chance Vegas would trade him."