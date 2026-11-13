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New York House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Faces Outrage After Vowing to Get Big Money Out of Politics: ‘How Big Is “Big Money”? AIPAC Money Doesn’t Count?’
By Paul Eke,9 days ago
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York posted a video from a press conference on X stating that House Democrats will clean up the mess in Washington, get big money out of politics, and ban members of Congress from trading stocks. The clip shows Jeffries speaking at a podium with American flags and House of Representatives seals behind him. Online users reacted after the post, with many replies questioning the statement in light of his reported campaign contributions and past Democratic positions on the issue.
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