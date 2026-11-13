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MU Extension webinar to cover signs and treatment of equine neurological disease
By Kayla Stofer,9 days ago
University of Missouri Extension will host a free webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, to help horse owners recognize the signs of equine protozoal myeloencephalitis, or EPM. The disease affects a horse’s central nervous system and can cause changes in behavior, muscle loss and an abnormal gait. MU Extension livestock specialist Elizabeth Picking said research suggests about half of horses have been exposed to Sarcocystis neurona, the parasite most commonly associated with EPM. Some exposed horses develop signs of the disease.