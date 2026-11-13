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Lawrence Humane Pet of the Week: A foster, adopter could tip the scales for Tispy
By Wulfe Wulfemeyer,10 days ago
Pet of the Week puts a spotlight on a furry friend who is available for adoption at the Lawrence Humane Society at the time of the article’s publication. According to ASPCA, dog adoption numbers are down nationwide, which adds additional strain on shelters that are already struggling to accommodate high volumes of animals. Lawrence Humane is no exception.