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Christian Oregon Crowd Slammed for Singing Worship Song Inside Mall: ‘Now Imagine If It Were Muslims Doing the Same Thing’
By Salma Ahmed,9 days ago
A Christian group in Oregon was slammed online after its members began singing a worship song inside a mall. The incident was filmed by someone inside the mall, and the footage was later shared on X by user @iAnonPatriot. According to the post, the group consisted of 125 young Christians who entered a mall in Portland and began singing the worship song “Our God Is an Awesome God.”
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