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Ohio GOP Speaker Eyes Power Curbs as Locals Rage: ‘Nobody Hates the Voters More Than Republicans’
By Alex Gibson,9 days ago
Ohio Republicans are considering changing the balance of power in Columbus before Democrat Amy Acton takes office, and some Ohioans reacting online see something far uglier than routine lame-duck legislating. House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima, confirmed Republicans are gathering possible government reforms after Democrats won the governor’s office and broke...
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