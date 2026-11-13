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Would This Penn State Team Make a 24-Team Playoff? Joe and the Fatman Discuss
By Joe Smeltzer,10 days ago
The College Football Playoff is expanding to 24 teams in 2027. That won’t help Penn State in 2026, but hypotheticals are always fun. Would Penn State make it if the expanded format came a year earlier? NSN’s Joe Smeltzer and Kyle “Fatman” Golik discuss that, along with Penn State’s upcoming matchup with Minnesota and Thursday’s wrestling season opener against Bloomsburg on the latest episode of Joe and the Fatman, recorded Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.