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The 5 Worst Tourist Traps in Florida, According to Disappointed Travelers
By Melvina Zendrila,8 days ago
Florida sells memorable moments exceptionally well: a photograph at the end of the road, an Everglades oddity, a waterfront shopping afternoon. The trouble comes when the trip you picture is larger than the experience waiting at the destination. These five stops have attracted identifiable complaints about value, waiting, or what...
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