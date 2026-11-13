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‘After How You Handled COVID, You Should Sit This Out:’ Critics Blast Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for Demanding RFK Jr.’s Removal
By Nat Collazo,9 days ago
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wants President Donald Trump to remove Robert F. Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services, but his demand has brought renewed criticism of his own handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than agreeing with Beshear’s concerns about rising foodborne illnesses and infectious diseases, several commenters questioned whether the governor was in any position to criticise other officials’ public health decisions.
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