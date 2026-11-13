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Catholic Kentucky Woman Slammed for Complaining About Quran Verses Displayed at School: ‘When the Private School Isn’t Racist Enough’
By Salma Ahmed,9 days ago
A Catholic woman in Kentucky was slammed online after she complained about a school displaying verses from the Quran. In a Facebook post attributed to the woman, she expressed concern over the Islamic display at the school, drawing a connection between it and socialism. “I’m writing this as a Catholic mother and as someone whose family knows firsthand what socialism does to people of faith,” she wrote.
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