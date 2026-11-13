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3 Massachusetts Beach Towns Where Staying Overnight Could Be Risky
By Melvina Zendrila,9 days ago
A Massachusetts beach booking can look especially attractive when the forecast promises dramatic waves and an empty shoreline. Staying through coastal weather, however, creates responsibilities a daytime visitor may never encounter: an evacuation decision, an inaccessible parking space, or an interruption to power and transport. The three towns below are...