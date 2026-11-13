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‘I’m Here to Expose Everything’: Maryland Family Accuses Institution of Trying to Silence Them After Mom Is Seriously Injured in Monkey Attack
By Sylvia Eze,8 days ago
A Maryland family has taken to TikTok to accuse an unnamed institution of neglecting their mother after she was attacked by a monkey while working as a primate keeper. The family claims that the woman suffered serious injuries that have since left her hospitalized and unable to walk. They also allege that the institution has been trying to silence them but say they cannot publicly identify it because of an ongoing legal case.
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