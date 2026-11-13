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‘I’m Not to Be Messed With’: Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar Offers Tips to Ohio Rep.-Elect Don Leonard Amid Claims Senior Democrats Threatened Him
By Adanna Eze,9 days ago
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar offered to help Ohio Rep.-elect Don Leonard after he alleged senior Democrats intimidated him. Leonard claimed party colleagues threatened consequences if he refused to support Hakeem Jeffries. Omar urged the incoming lawmaker to stand up to political pressure and offered to help him navigate Congress. However, she said no one had ever tried to intimidate her that way.
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