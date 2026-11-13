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Town Will Realize Nearly $5 Million in Benefits from New School’s Sustainability Features
By Maria Kopicki,9 days ago
Report on the Meeting of the Elementary School Building Committee, Nov. 13, 2026. The Elementary School Building Committee’s (ESBC) most recent monthly meeting took place on Nov. 13, 2026, over Zoom and was recorded. Construction Update. Connor Palazzo from Accenture (Owner’s Project Manager) reported that the paving (roadway and...