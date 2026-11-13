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Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown Impressions – A Familiar Feeling in Uncharted Waters
By Julio La Pine,9 days ago
One of the few games that truly surprised me this year was, hands down, Crimson Desert. No other title has felt as ambitious or as addictive as Pearl Abyss’s latest endeavor. And while it had a few issues at launch, it’s become a mind-blowing open-world experience I haven’t been able to put down. When the studio announced a major expansion in such a short time, I was a bit skeptical about how well it would pull it off, given what it promised. Yet, once again, Pearl Abyss exceeded my expectations, as Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown elevates this installment’s gameplay-first approach in surprising, enjoyable ways.
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