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Thanksgiving made easy with Bob Evans
By Cincy Lifestyle Staff,8 days ago
Thanksgiving is about spending time with family and friends, not being stuck in the kitchen. Bob Evans wants to help families enjoy the holiday with its Farmhouse Feast, featuring traditional favorites like turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, and pie. The complete meal is prepared by Bob Evans and comes with heating instructions, making it easy to serve a holiday dinner at home.