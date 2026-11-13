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Patriots vs. Lions Friday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown headline nine questionable
By Oliver Thomas,8 days ago
Game statuses for Week 10 in Munich. The light will be left on for running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Both starters stand among the New England Patriots’ nine questionable to face the Detroit Lions in Germany. Both logged back-to-back limited practices at the FC Bayern Munich training ground while working back from knee injuries.