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ASRA Safety Award Highlights Medication Preparation in Interventional Pain Care
9 days ago
An ASRA-recognized quality improvement project draws attention to injectate reproducibility, offering a starting point for examining medication preparation and pharmacists’ role in safer pain procedures. An injection’s preparation deserves attention before the procedure begins. At the 2026 American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA Pain Medicine) Annual...