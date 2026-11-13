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From Recognition to Prior Authorization: ATTR-CM Diagnosis Gaps
9 days ago
Janice Pieretti, MD, FACC, explains why therapies for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy deliver the most benefit before damage accrues. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Janice Pieretti, MD, FACC, associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and medical lead for cardiac amyloidosis at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discussed why early diagnosis of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) has become more urgent and what still stands in the way.