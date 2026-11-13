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How Pharmacists Can Support Adherence to Oral PCSK9 Therapy
9 days ago
Christie Ballantyne, MD, says high extension enrollment and a single 20-mg daily dose are encouraging signs for patient adherence to oral enlicitide. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Christie Ballantyne, MD, chief of cardiology and cardiovascular research and director of cardiometabolic disease prevention at Baylor College of Medicine, discussed tolerability and adherence considerations for enlicitide (Lipfendra; Merck), an oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin-type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor, from the open-label CORALreef Extension (NCT06492291) study presented at the.