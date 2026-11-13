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CNH Aims to be Largest ‘Pure-Play’ Ag Machinery OEM
By Kim Schmidt,4 days ago
In this edition of On the Record, brought to you by Associated Equipment Distributors, we take a look at CNH’s announcement to spin off its construction business through a joint venture with Kobelco. In the Technology Corner, Noah Newman has a report from FIRA on the Verdant Robotics SharpShooter. Also in this episode, what the ‘Blue Wave’ election results could mean for the ag equipment industry and Linamar’s 3 ag brands — MacDon, Bourgault and Salford — are gaining market share.