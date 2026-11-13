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Okemos varsity girls golf team keeps winning and being in state title contention
By WKAR Public Media,9 days ago
OKEMOS, Mich. — A fourth-place finish at the Division 1 state finals would be an extraordinary end to a season for many high school girls golf teams, but for Okemos High School, it was just another year of meeting expectations. Sophomore Saisha Patil and junior Anika Srivastava led the team with standout performances, finishing second and fourth, respectively.