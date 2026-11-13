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PREVIEW: Christmas in the City returns to Allegheny Center Alliance Church
By Sean P. Ray,8 days ago
Songs of holiday cheer will once more fill the halls of Allegheny Center Alliance Church (ACAC) as it gears up for the fourth year of its Christmas in the City musical series. The church will hold eight performances from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, each one free and open to the public. Each show is filled with singers and dancers performing various Christmas songs sure to put attendees in some Yuletide cheer.
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