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Folio Named One of PhocusWire’s “Hot 25 Travel Startups” for 2027 Amid Rapid Expansion, Adoption and AI Innovation
By Today's Hotelier,10 days ago
DURHAM, N.C. – November 10, 2026 – Folio, an award-winning financial operations platform purpose-built for hospitality, today announced that it has been named one of PhocusWire’s Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2027, an annual recognition honoring emerging companies poised to make a significant impact on the global travel and hospitality industry.
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